VIDEO: Take a listen to this Offaly man and his band as they continue nationwide tour

Offaly man Dickie Donnelly and his bandmates from the North Kildare based Route 66 Big Band are proving a major hit around the country as they bring their 'musical trip' tour around the country.

The Birr native, who is the band's lead vocalist, and his huge 1​7​-piece Big Band have been bringing audiences from the 40s right up to the present day with music from the likes of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, Tina Turner, Adele, Joe Dolan, Tom Jones and Amy Winehouse among others.

Pictured: Dickie Donnelly in full swing at a recent gig

With a six strong brass section, four saxophones, a great rhythm section and four singers, led by Donnelly, this really is an amazing show not to be missed as it arrives in the midlands yet again following a successful show in Birr in March. The big band is made up of former members of the Army and Garda bands as well as members of the St Mary's Brass Band in Maynooth.

Their show has been receiving standing ovations at a host of theatres across Ireland over the past year and their next stop is the Dunamaise Arts Centre in Portlaoise on May 20.

To book tickets you can visit www.dunamaise.ie.

You can keep up to date with the band or get in contact by clicking here to visit their Facebook page.

