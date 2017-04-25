VIDEO: Offaly singer performs brilliant acoustic cover of Stayin' Alive by the Bee Gees

Edenderry singer-songwriter Shane Hynes has released an unusual acoustic cover of the Bee Gees' classic, Stayin' Alive. The clip, posted on Facebook, has been viewed more than 1,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Shane keeps his fans up to date through his 'Shane Hynes Music' Facebook page as he prepares to launch his first solo EP this year.

"Shane is setting a ripple effect in motion which is gaining momentum," his manager James Kearney told the Offaly Express recently.

Shane is a seasoned performer and has been one of the Midlands' busiest entertainers for almost ten years, including spells with a successful local band called Kick Richard some years ago.

He has been performing solo more recently and began work last year on his debut EP, which will certainly take the Irish charts by storm.

His debut Single and EP are coming later this summer.

Click here to keep up to date with Shane's burgeoning career.