Maniac 2000 DJ Mark McCabe to play Edenderry this weekend

The DJ behind smash hit dance anthem Maniac 2000, Mark McCabe, is set to play in Edenderry this weekend.

As well as Maniac 2000, the second biggest-selling record in Ireland, McCabe has also mixed the opening sequence for events like the Special Olympics in 2003, the 2005 and 2007 Saint Patrick's Festivals Skyfest.

He has won two Meteor Music awards, and mixed tracks for the likes of James Arthur and Gavin James in recent years.

He will take to the decks at The Alley in Edenderry this Saturday night, April 29.

Recently, Offaly band Ruaile Buaile brought McCabe's most famous track back into focus with their traditional Irish cover of Maniac 2000.

