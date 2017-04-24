Wheatus are set to play a gig in Tullamore this weekend

American rock band Wheatus have been confirmed to play a gig in Tullamore this weekend. The New Yorkers will play a set at the Palace Nightclub this coming Saturday night, April 29.

Most famous for their 2000 smash hit, Teenage Dirtbag, Wheatus have been on the road since 1995, playing gigs all over the world.

Wheatus was formed by Brendan B. Brown in 1995. He began by writing songs, and subsequently enlisted the help of his brother Peter Brown on drums, Rich Liegey on bass and backing vocals and Philip A. Jimenez on various percussion instruments and keyboards

The band actually got its name from the nickname "wedus" given to the Brown brothers by their father when they were children.

Teenage Dirtbag was their greatest hit, and claimed huge success, making it to number 1 in Australia, and reaching the number 2 position in Ireland and the UK.

The song's video uses clips from the film Loser (2000), starring American Pie star Jason Biggs, whose nerdy character is invited to an Iron Maiden concert by Mena Suvari's popular character.

The song and video is remembered as one of the iconic anthems of those of us who grew up in the 90s and early 2000s. Relive that song here with the video and on Saturday night at The Palace in Tullamore.

