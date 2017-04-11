Simon Casey's cover of Rag'n'Bone man will blow you away

Former You're A Star contestant and prominent Irish wedding singer, Simon Casey has recorded a stunning cover of Rag'n'Bone man's hit, 'Skin.'

The Ballycumber man admits to being a huge fan of the singer, who stormed up the charts with his debut, Human, a number of months ago.

Casey was joined at The Nutshed Studio in Clara, Co. Offaly by Paul Skelton, Joe Egan and Ronan Nolan, and the results are sublime.