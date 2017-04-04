Tullamore trio rocket to the top of the charts

It's not even a week since the release of their first official single, 'That Good Thing', but for Offaly group Chasing Abbey, it's certainly proving to be an aptly titled track as it hits the top of the charts.

The brilliantly catchy piece has given Tullamore based Ro, Bee, and TeddyC the first number 1 hit of their careers, climbing to the summit of both the all-genres iTunes Chart and GooglePlay's download chart. The track has been getting steady airplay on national stations as people latch onto its lightning lyrics and blistering beat.

This is at a time when Ed Sheeran - the biggest pop star in the world right now - has just released 'Divide', a new album of his own. Just weeks ago, every song from that album filled almost every spot in the Top 20!

So, in that context, for three young men from the Irish midlands, performing their own original fusion of hip-hop/dance/rap, and pop, to find themselves looking down at him from the top of any chart, is more than just an achievement which merits some serious attention. 'That Good Thing' also soared above Katy Perry, Rag'n'Bone Man, The Weeknd, Lorde, and Kendrick Lamar, all major international acts.

The Chasing Abbey boys now have a rapidly-growing fanbase that's getting bigger by the day, and they were, in fact, the most played unsigned Irish act on Irish radio in March. With an appearance at the Bare In The Woods Festival already scheduled, and confirmation that Chasing Abbey have also been added to the line-up for Sea Sessions in the last couple of days, there's a busy summer ahead.

Chasing Abbey have a simple, but heartfelt message for their fans, and everyone whose support has helped them claim their first number one: THANK YOU! They have been praising this support from fans on social media since the sonce was released last week.

"We just want to say a massive thank you to anyone who shared the song, streamed the song, downloaded the song, or even simply enjoyed it," remarked Bee. "It means everything to us to know we have the support of our hometown. Seeing our name at number one on the iTunes chart was a dream come true, but it's not over yet."

Bee continued, "In order to chart at the end of the week in the official Irish charts we need everyone out there to keep on sharing, downloading, and streaming. We don't just want this to happen for us, we want to see it happen for Tullamore, and for Offaly, and for the midlands. And we really cannot thank everyone enough. We are forever grateful for your amazing support."

'That Good Thing' by Chasing Abbey is out now! See the band's Facebook page for further details.

