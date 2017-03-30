American Rockabilly star brings his tour to Birr in May

Birr Theatre and Arts Centre are delighted to announce that Rockabilly star Josh Christina has chosen Birr as one of very few venues in Ireland to form part of his Irish Rockabilly Nights Tour in May.

The US native is back in Ireland after a toe-tapping performance on RTE's Late Late Show in September last year.

Birr Theatre have urged those planning to come to the show to "get ready to rock." Hailing from Baltimore in the USA, Josh Christina brings his scorching Irish Rockabilly Nights Tour to Birr Theatre and Arts Centre for one night only on Saturday, May 20 at 8pm.

Critics and fellow musicians in America have been raving about the young musician, saying he is taking Rock'n'Roll back to its roots.

Blues legend Daryl Davis said: "How this musician plays with the soul of Ray Charles, the piano with the feel of Jerry Lee Lewis, the energy of Elvis Presley and the rhythm of the legendary Boogie Woogie guitar player, Chuck Berry, who all had their biggest hits before he was born, in fact, before his parents were born, is beyond me."

Catch the rising star in Offaly this May.

Tickets cost just €20 and are available from www.birrtheatre.com or the Box Office on (057) 91 22911.

