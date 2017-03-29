VIDEO: Teaser released for Tullamore band's new single

Tullamore trio Chasing Abbey have released a teaser for their new single, That Good Thing, which is due for official release this Friday, March 31. Recently reformed in July of 2016, Chasing Abbey have already made a big impression on the live circuit.

Listen to the full song here: VIDEO: Tullamore band making waves with 'That Good Thing'

Chasing Abbey will also perform at this year's BARE in the Woods music festival, which will take place in the beautiful Garryhinch woods, on the Offaly/Laois border between Mountmellick and Portarlington.

