VIDEO: Offaly actor featured in music video for Ireland's 2017 Eurovision entry

Offaly actor Darragh O'Toole is the star of a music video produced to accompany Ireland's 2017 Eurovision entry.

Ireland's entry for this year's Eurovision Song Contest was released recently, and it is a song called 'Dying to Try,' performed by Brendan Murray, formerly of boyband Hometown.

Darragh is best known for his role as Conor Tyrell in TV3's soap, Red Rock, but he has also appeared in numerous Irish films, including A Date for Mad Mary, which was screened last year at Birr's OFFline Film Festival.

He has also appeared in Moone Boy, Chris O'Dowd's hit Sky 1 comedy series, and he is an actor whose star continues to rise.

Most recently, he took the role of Paul in Kubrick by Candlelight, a film shot in Offaly in late 2016, which is now in post-production and is due for release this year.

