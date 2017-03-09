THROWBACK THURSDAY: When Simon Casey was robbed on RTÉ's You're A Star

It's 14 years since we were all glued to the telly every Sunday night supporting Offaly man Simon Casey in the first ever series of RTÉ's You're a Star. The Ballycumber man became the king of the ballad on the show as he sealed his place in the final, regularly featuring near the top of the voting results every week on Ireland's most viewed talent show of the time.

In the final, battling it out to win the chance to represent Ireland at the Eurovision, Simon sang a song penned by Brian McFadden, entitled 'A Better Plan.' He went up against Donegal's Mickey Joe Harte and his track, 'We've Got the World Tonight.'

Casey delivered a powerful rendition of the touching tune, but ultimately, high-tempo was the order of the day as Mickey Harte went on to victory, Ray D'Arcy announcing him as the first winner of You're A Star.

What a travesty of our time!

Take a listen to the song that almost got the Offaly man over the line and into the Eurovision in 2003.

Since that time, Simon has gone on to become one of Ireland's most sought after wedding and corporate singers with his band. For more information, visit http://www.simoncasey.ie/.

