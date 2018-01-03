VOTE: Choose your Offaly Sports Star of the Month for December

The race is on to find the final Offaly Sports Star of 2017 as we open the voting to crown the Offaly Sports Star of the Month for December.

Notoriously a quiet month for sporting competition, there were still some great moments in December, including senior hurling and football debuts in the O'Byrne and Walsh Cup competitions.

This poll will remain open until 10pm on Sunday night, with the winner for December being announced on Monday morning, January 8.

The winner will receive a personalised glass trophy and go forward to the Offaly Sports Star of the Year vote for 2017. During that vote, the winners from each month of the series will battle it out for the much coveted award.

The December 2017 Nominees:

Colm Gath - The Drumcullen man made his senior Offaly debut in late December as he lined out against Westmeath in the Walsh Cup. The game was Kevin Martin's first official fixture in charge of the side and he would have been buoyed by Gath's 2-2 tally from the half-forward line. Offaly won out on a 2-15 to 1-16 scoreline against neighbours and rivals Westmeath.

Cian Johnson - Cian's rise through the footballing ranks in Offaly continued in December as he made his debut against Wexford in the O'Byrne Cup. Showing no signs of being fazed by the step up to the to level, the Ferbane club man netted a goal and tagged on three points for good measure as well. The corner-forward was a vibrant part of the Offaly side that beat Wexford on the day on a scoreline of 3-16 to 0-9.

Jordan Hayes - One of Edenderry's hottest young talents, Jordan Hayes made his mark on the Offaly senior football set-up in that same O'Byrne Cup clash against Wexford. Lining out in the half-forward line, Hayes was a powerful figure, netting two wonderful goals in a massive victory. Hayes is a rising talent and showed just how influential he can be in a brilliant display against the Yellow Bellies.

Shane Lowry - Shane kicked on after a storming end to the official season with a second place finish alongside Graeme McDowell in the QBE Shootout event in Florida. The pair showed their class in a very select field to finish as the runners-up having led for much of the tournament.

Cormac Egan - Cormac was in try-scoring form for the Tullamore U15s in December, especially in his team's 36-12 win over Navan. Egan went over the try line twice and was an instrumental figure in the game. The youth ranks at Tullamore are continuing to show huge promise and Cormac is just one of many rising talents.