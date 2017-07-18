VOTE: Who would you choose as the next Offaly hurling manager?

Danny Owens

John Leahy

Joachim Kelly

Michael Duignan

Kevin Martin

Ken Hogan

Paddy Kirwan

Johnny Dooley

Liam Sheedy

Daithi Regan

Brian Cody

Anthony Cunninghan

Anthony Daly

Henry Shefflin

Francis Forde

Ger Loughnane

Liam Cahill

Tommy Dunne

Donal O'Grady

Diarmuid O'Sullivan

Ger Cunningham

Eddie Brennan

Ciaran Carey

Dan Shanahan

The news emerged last night that Kevin Ryan had stepped aside as the Offaly hurling manager after just one season at the helm.

We want you to tell us which of these, if any, you would like to see in charge of the Offaly hurlers? We've compiled a list of likely and not so likely suitors to the role!

If you have other suggestions, leave them back in the comments section.