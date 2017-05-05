POLL: Should the naming rights to O'Connor Park be sold?

A meeting is being held tonight to decide whether or not the naming rights to O'Connor Park, Tullamore, will be sold to a company, but we want to know if you agree with such a move?

SEE ALSO: Meeting called tonight to discuss selling the naming rights to O'Connor Park

Other counties have made decisions like this whereby the sale of naming rights becomes a source of sponsorship income for the club and county involved.

So, what do you think? Scroll back up to take our poll.