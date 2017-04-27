VOTE: What is Offaly's Greatest Ever Sporting Moment?

There have been many memorable moments in Offaly sport down through the years and now we want you to chose what was the very best. You can click on the links to relive each thrilling moment before you decide

Our panel has cut countless contenders down to a short list of ten for you to vote on. Based on your votes, the short list will be reduced to a final three which we will open to voting over the weekend with the winner to be announced on Monday.

So whether it's Seamus Darby's goal in 1982, Johnny Flaherty's winner in 1981, Shane Lowry winning the Irish Open, Pat Smullen's Derby win or the exceptional success of the Birr hurlers, cast your vote and come back over the weekend to pick you winner from the final three.