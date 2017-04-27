VOTE: What is Offaly's Greatest Ever Sporting Moment?
Sporting Moment
Seamus Darby's winning goal against Kerry in 1982 VIEW HERE
Pat Smullen winning the Epsom Derby VIEW HERE
Offaly fans Croke Park demonstration in 1998 VIEW HERE
Shane Lowry winning the Irish Open VIEW HERE
Johnny Flaherty's winning goal against Galway in 1981 VIEW HERE
The 1994 All Ireland Final comeback VIEW HERE
The 1972 All Ireland Final VIEW HERE
Birr's incredible run of All Ireland success VIEW HERE
Offaly jockey Michael Flynn winning the Grand National VIEW HERE
St Mary's winning the Hogan Cup in Croke Park VIEW HERE
There have been many memorable moments in Offaly sport down through the years and now we want you to chose what was the very best. You can click on the links to relive each thrilling moment before you decide
Our panel has cut countless contenders down to a short list of ten for you to vote on. Based on your votes, the short list will be reduced to a final three which we will open to voting over the weekend with the winner to be announced on Monday.
So whether it's Seamus Darby's goal in 1982, Johnny Flaherty's winner in 1981, Shane Lowry winning the Irish Open, Pat Smullen's Derby win or the exceptional success of the Birr hurlers, cast your vote and come back over the weekend to pick you winner from the final three.
