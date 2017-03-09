POLL: What is the greatest sporting comeback ever?

Offaly score 2-5 in last 5 minutes to win 1994 Hurling All-Ireland

34%

Liverpool come back from 3-0 down to win 2005 Champions League Final

10%

Barcelona come from 4-0 to advance in Champions League

7%

Man United score two injury time goals to clinch 1999 Champions League Final

7%

Miracle at Medinah - Europe come back from 10-6 down to beat USA in 2012 Ryder Cup

5%

New England Patriots come back from 28-3 down to win 2017 Super Bowl

5%

Seamus Darby scores the greatest goal in GAA history to win the 1982 All-Ireland

5%

Dennis Taylor comes from 8-0 behind to win the 1985 World Snooker Final against Steve Davis

5%

France come back to win from 24-10 against the mighty All-Blacks in the 1999 Rugby World Cup Semi-Final

4%

Rocky recovers from injury and an earlier defeat to Apollo Creed to win the World Heavyweight Championship in Rocky II (Not real but still class)

3%

Foinavon came from miles behind to win the 1967 Aintree Grand National (everyone else fell!)

3%

A lad in red catches the guy in blue and yellow, who paddles hard and falls in Limerick Racecourse charity race

3%

George Foreman comes back aged 45 and wins a World Heavyweight Title in 1994

2%

Happy Gilmore overcomes the odds and a fallen TV tower to beat Shooter McGavin

2%

Burt Reynolds reprises his role and leads the prisoners to a comeback victory over the guards in The Longest Yard in 2005

2%

After Barcelona's dramatic comeback against PSG last night, overturning a 4-0 first leg deficit and scoring three times int he last six minutes, we want to know what you think is the greatest sporting comeback off all-time.

We have Liverpool in Istanbul, United against Bayern, and of course the 'five-minute' All-Ireland when Offaly's hurlers scored 2-05 in the last five minutes to beat Limerick in the 1994 final at Croke Park.

We also have golf, horse racing, and a few novelty entries to choose from.

So, where do you stand? Was Barcelona's comeback the greatest ever?

______________________________________________________________________________________________________
