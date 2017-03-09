POLL: What is the greatest sporting comeback ever?
France come back to win from 24-10 against the mighty All-Blacks in the 1999 Rugby World Cup Semi-Final
Rocky recovers from injury and an earlier defeat to Apollo Creed to win the World Heavyweight Championship in Rocky II (Not real but still class)
A lad in red catches the guy in blue and yellow, who paddles hard and falls in Limerick Racecourse charity race
After Barcelona's dramatic comeback against PSG last night, overturning a 4-0 first leg deficit and scoring three times int he last six minutes, we want to know what you think is the greatest sporting comeback off all-time.
We have Liverpool in Istanbul, United against Bayern, and of course the 'five-minute' All-Ireland when Offaly's hurlers scored 2-05 in the last five minutes to beat Limerick in the 1994 final at Croke Park.
We also have golf, horse racing, and a few novelty entries to choose from.
So, where do you stand? Was Barcelona's comeback the greatest ever?
