POLL: What is the greatest sporting comeback ever?

After Barcelona's dramatic comeback against PSG last night, overturning a 4-0 first leg deficit and scoring three times int he last six minutes, we want to know what you think is the greatest sporting comeback off all-time.

We have Liverpool in Istanbul, United against Bayern, and of course the 'five-minute' All-Ireland when Offaly's hurlers scored 2-05 in the last five minutes to beat Limerick in the 1994 final at Croke Park.

We also have golf, horse racing, and a few novelty entries to choose from.

So, where do you stand? Was Barcelona's comeback the greatest ever?

