VOTE: Who is the greatest Offaly sportsperson ever?

Matt Connor

Willie Bryan

Pat Smullen

Shane Lowry

Finbarr Cullen

Tony McTague

Johnny Pilkington

Joachim Kelly

Pauline Curley

Niall McNamee

Phyllis Hackett Price

Marion Crean

Liam Connor

Johnny Egan

Elaine Dermody

Fiona Stephens

Shane Dooley

John Troy

Johnny Dooley

Martin Hanamy

Mick Brady

Eugene Coughlan

Billy Dooley

Brian Whelahan

Seamus Darby

Richie Connor

Paddy McCormack

Joe Dooley

Michael Duignan

Audrey Kennedy

Kevin Kinahan

Kevin Martin

Ciaran McManus

Rory Hanniffy

Pat Fleury

Martin Furlong

Ann Molloy (Moran)

Rose Dunican

Liam Currams

Pat Carroll

Michaela Morkin

Pádraig Horan

Nick Clavin

Eugene Mulligan 

Ger Coughlan

From the Olympics to Croke Park; Ascot to the PGA Tour - Offaly has had some incredible sports stars over the years. We want you to have your say in choosing the 'People's Choice Greatest Offaly Sportsperson of All-Time.'

Have a look through our extensive list of Offaly legends, and let us know who you think is the greatest ever. 

Voting closes this Friday, March 10 at 9pm. We will then compile the top 5 and ask you to vote again from the very select list for the finest sportsperson of all-time from Offaly.

The winner will then be revealed with a special profile feature on their career. 

