VOTE: Who is the greatest Offaly sportsperson ever?

From the Olympics to Croke Park; Ascot to the PGA Tour - Offaly has had some incredible sports stars over the years. We want you to have your say in choosing the 'People's Choice Greatest Offaly Sportsperson of All-Time.'

Have a look through our extensive list of Offaly legends, and let us know who you think is the greatest ever.

Voting closes this Friday, March 10 at 9pm. We will then compile the top 5 and ask you to vote again from the very select list for the finest sportsperson of all-time from Offaly.

The winner will then be revealed with a special profile feature on their career.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

