POLL: Should people who earn more pay higher speeding fines?

Under an RSA proposal, which still needs approval from Minister for Transport Shane Ross, speeding fines will be linked to salary, meaning those who earn more will pay more in terms of fines.

The idea that wealthier people caught speeding in expensive cars would have less fear of an €80 fine than those on lower incomes was first put forward by RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock in an interview with the Irish Times in December 2015.

She declared “€80 is nothing to someone who is driving a Range Rover or similar type vehicle."

The RSA will include this new proposal in a mid-term review of the Road Safety Strategy 2013-2020.

Tell us what you think of the idea?