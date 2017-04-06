POLL: Do you think Irish should be optional in school? - Dóigh leat gur cheart an Ghaeilge roghnach sa scoil?

Do you think Irish should be optional in school?

Ireland's first president Douglas Hyde once said: “Ireland has made no sacrifices to save her own language and has instead thrown it away like one would throw dirty water out of a house.”

According to a poll carried out by Amárach Research for “Claire Byrne Live” this week on RTE, over half of those polled believe Irish should be optional in schools.

This result suggests there might be an appetite in Ireland for a change in the way the Irish language is taught, but does it also suggest that we no longer hold the Irish language in the same regard we once did?

Scroll back up and take our poll to tell us your views.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.