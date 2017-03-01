POLL: Do you avoid eating meat on Ash Wednesday?

Tradition in Ireland dictates that we do not eat meat on Ash Wednesday or Good Friday in line with the teachings of the Catholic Church. We want to know, in an age where the numbers, particularly young people, going to Mass is on the decline, do you adhere to the tradition of refraining from eating meat on days like today, Ash Wednesday?

Under the current rules for fasting and abstinence found in the Code of Canon Law, the governing rules for the Roman Catholic Church, Ash Wednesday is a day of abstinence from all meat and all foods made with meat for all Catholics over the age of 14.

In addition, Ash Wednesday is a day of strict fasting for all Catholics from age 18 to age 59. Since 1966, strict fasting has been defined as only one full meal per day, along with two small snacks that don't add up to a full meal. Those who cannot fast or abstain for health reasons are automatically dispensed from the obligation to do so.

Go to the top of this article and have your say.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.