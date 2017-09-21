POLL: Which tractor brand is really the best?

National Ploughing: This is the real burning question that needs to be answered

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Which tractor brand is really the best?

Which tractor brand is really the best?

Massey Ferguson

Zetor

New Holland

Ford

Case

John Deere

Landini

Fiat

Deutz

Claas

Ursus

Renault

JCB

Lamborghini

Fendt

International

Valtra

Kubota

With shiny new tractors everywhere you look at the National Ploughing Championships in Screggan, we have decided to get you to answer the burning question, "Which tractor brand really is the best?" 

We have listed as many as we can think of for the poll but if we have left any out, drop us a line and let us know.