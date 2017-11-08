POLL: Should learner drivers be allowed to drive unaccompanied?

A story on our website today about a new clampdown by the Minister for Transport on learner drivers has sparked furious debate on our social media channels.

The clampdown, if approved by the Attorney General, would see parents handed a €2,000 fine or six-month jail term for allowing their children to drive unaccompanied without a fully licensed driver.

The efforts by Minister Ross to take such a strong stance on the issue comes after an unaccompanied driver was at fault for a crash which left two women dead in Cork in 2015.

Many people have agreed with his proposals, both in Cabinet and the general public, suggesting that the strict laws could save lives.

However, others have argued that young people in rural areas will be hard done by if they are cut off from driving alone as they use cars to get to college or work in the absence of public transport.

Other also pointed toward the waiting list for a driving test which sees people waiting three months in Tullamore.

