POLL: How do you eat your pancakes?

Pancake Tuesday is the highlight of the culinary year. Parents all over the country will be forced to stand over frying pans for hours as their children turn into pancake guzzling machines. Sweet or savoury; thin or American style....the debate rages on.

We want you to tell us what you have on your pancakes.

Are you a purist or are you a maverick?

If your preference is not in our list, tell us the wonderful toppings we're missing out on through Facebook..

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.