VOTE: Choose the Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month for September

We are continuing our search for the finest sporting talent in Offaly with our Guy Clothing/Offaly Express Sports Star of the Month award.

We are now looking to crown our September champion to add to the raft of talent already honoured over the last few months.

These nominees have excelled in their fields over the course of September, but there can only be one winner.

The nominees are:

Pat Guilfoyle and Good News - Offaly greyhound trainer and his star dog Good News made national headlines in September when they won the €150,000 Irish Derby at Shelbourne Greyhound Track.

Brian Francis - Tullamore Town FC - Brian has been in inspired form for Tullamore Town FC in the Leinster Senior League Division 1. The blues have made an exciting start to the campaign with Francis in free-scoring form during September.

Siobhan Flannery - St. Rynagh's Camogie - Siobhan scored 2-9 in the Senior Camogie Final for St. Rynagh's as they won their first county title.

Pauline Curley - Tullamore Harriers - As well as adding numerous titles around the country, the former Olympian added the overall prize in the Offaly Road Race Series to her roll of honour in September.

Mick Fogarty - Ferbane A.C - Similarly to Pauline, Mick excelled and took top honurs in the Offaly Road Race series in September.

Megan Burns - Tullamore Rugby Club - Still a teenager, Megan made her full Irish debut for the national rugby sevens teams in September, representing her country in the European Rugby Sevens Championships.

Kevin Keyes - The Edenderry motorbike champion was in dazzling form on home soil at Mondello Park in late September. He picked up two podium finishes out of three races during the Supersport 600s in the Irish Masters Superbike Championships.

Billy Donlon - Billy represented Ireland in the Senior Home Internationals golf tournament in September, winning all his matches in Wexford as Ireland claimed second spot behind England.

Aoife Kelly - Lusmagh/Drumcullen Camogie - Aoife was player of the match, scoring 1-4 from play as Lusmagh/Drumcullen claimed the Offaly Junior Camogie title in September.

The voting remains open until Sunday night at 10pm with the winner being announced on Monday.

Scroll back up to cast your vote for one of our nine nominees.

The winner will receive a specially commissioned Guy Clothing/Sports Star of the Month glass trophy and go forward to our end-of-year Offaly Sports Star of the Year award process.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.