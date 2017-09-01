VOTE: The Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month for August?

It's time to vote for Offaly's Sports Star of the Month for August.

Our new Sports Star of the Month Award, sponsored by Guy Clothing Tullamore, enters its third month and voting is now open.

Who stood out in their field during August and deserves a place in our vote to crown Offaly's Sports Star of the Month?

Nadine Donegan from the Tullamore Harriers won our first vote of the year in June, while Edenderry triathlete Enda Bagnall picked up the July prize.

The winning monthly sports stars are presented with a specially commissioned glass trophy and also go forward to our end of year vote to select the Offaly Sports Star of the Year.

The August nominees are:

Oisin Kelly - Belmont GAA - Belmont are the surprise package of this year's Hurling Championship and the team's goal machine lived up to that billing as he netted a hat-trick in the Offaly Hurling quarter-finals against Kinnitty.

Liam & Alan Nugent - Meath Bulldogs - These Kilcormac twins have been nominated jointly after they won the All-Ireland American Football trophy with their club, the Meath Bulldogs.

Pauline Curley - Tullamore Harriers - The veteran long distance runner rolled back the years in a big way as she won the Tullamore Quinlan Half Marathon at the end of August, and just 24 hours later, she claimed gold in the Longford Marathon.

Grainne Walsh - The Tullamore woman began August with an incredible bronze medal at the European Union Elite Boxing Championships in Cascia, Italy.

Stuart Grehan - The Tullamore golfer followed in the footsteps of the likes of fellow Offaly man Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington by winning the Mullingar Scratch Cup in August, one of golf's most prestigious amateur trophies.

Ava O'Connor - Tullamore Harriers - The up and coming middle distance winner not only went over to compete in the England Athletic Championship in August, but she ran a personal best in the 1,500m event.

Siobhan Flannery - St. Rynagh's Camogie - Like a host of her teammates, Siobhan shocked the 2016 county champions in the Camogie Championship recently. Flannery led by example and goaled in a rip-roaring performance to down Shinrone.

GET VOTING!

Voting closes at 10pm on Wednesday night, September 6.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.