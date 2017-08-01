VOTE: Offaly Express/Guy Clothing Sports Star of the Month for July

The nominees for the Offaly Sports Star of the Month for July are as follows:

Joe Bergin - Offaly county star Joe Bergin starred in usual goal-getting form for his club Seir Keiran GAA as they put up a big score against Clodiagh Gaels in the Senior Hurling Championship in July.

Leon Fox - Leon put in a number of eye-catching performances for Belmont GAA in the Senior Hurling Championship, including grabbing two goals against Tullamore at the end of the month.

Billy Donlon - The Birr golfer took home the Rose Bowl from the Irish Seniors Close Championship at Malone in July after a stellar performance.

Orla Dempsey - Offaly woman Orla Dempsey helped the Irish Wheelchair Basketball team to a bronze medal at the European C Championships in the Czech Republic in late July.

Luke McCann - Luke McCann has been starring for the Edenderry Team Hurricane kickboxing club at national and international level for the last year. His latest victory was a sublime one at the US Open in Florida on July 1.

Enda Bagnall - The Eden Tri Club triathlete has had a sensational 2017 including a win at the Joey Hannon Memorial Olympic Triathlon, but crowned that in July with a stellar performance at the Bolton Ironman event. Taking in a 2.4 mile swim, 112 mile cycle and 26.2 mile marathon, Bagnall finished the race in 10 hours and 26 minutes, a truly astonishing feat of sporting endurance.

Sarah Harding - Sarah is one of the stars of the Offaly Minor Camogie team and during July, she put in a truly eye-catching performance in the Leinster A semi-final win over Dublin, scoring 0-9 of her team's 4-12 total.

John Ward - Tullamore boxer John Ward won a bronze medal at the recent European Schoolboys Championships in Romania after a stunning quarter-final victory. The teenager, who represents the Brosna Boxing Club from Westmeath in the 68kg weight division, lost his semi-final but still flew home with bronze.

Lee Pearson - Edenderry Athletic Club's Lee Pearson won a long jump gold medal at the Irish Life Health Juvenile 'B' All-Ireland Track and Field Championships, held at the Tullamore Harriers stadium in July. Pearson collected the top prize after putting in a stunning leap of 5.56 metres in his first attempt in the Under-16 grade of the competition and was the only competitor in the field to jump over 5 metres.

Lauren Kelly - Lauren Kelly returned from the recent European Youth Boxing Championships in Bulgaria with a bronze medal. She was only undone in the semi-final by Russia’s 2015 world junior champion Anastasia Shamonova. Lauren overcame injury late last year and had only started shadow boxing training again in May, making her European medal in July all the more impressive.

Sarah Condron - Tullamore's Sarah Condron was first in her age category at her first ever Aquathon which took place in Dublin recently. Condron had a comprehensive victory in the 14/15 year age group. The aquathon took place at Bull Wall in the Port of Dublin and consisted of a 100m swim in the sea followed by a 2k run on the beach.

Voting remains open until 9pm on Monday, August 7.

If you think we've forgotten someone who should be in the running for this award, make sure to let us know using the contact details below.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.