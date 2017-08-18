VOTE: Choose Offaly's Best Deli from your Top 5!

You have chosen your Top 5 delis from around Offaly and you can now vote again to crown a winner.

We all love a good deli, and Offaly has plenty of great ones on offer. We want to know which is your favourite. Which one deserves the title of Offaly's Best Deli Counter.

The one that makes the best sandwiches, wraps, rolls, baps or whatever you're having! Are their sausage rolls out of this world, do they never run out of jambons?

Whatever measure you use, we want you to cast your vote in the above poll to crown the best.

This Top 5 vote closes on Tuesday (Aug 22) at 3pm with the winner being announced Tuesday evening.

The winning deli will receive an Offaly Express framed cert to prove to the public that they were voted as Offaly's best deli counter.

GET VOTING!

