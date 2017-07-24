VOTE: Choose Offaly's Best Coffee from your Top 10!

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

POLL: Where can you get the best cup of coffee in Offaly?

Chocolate Brown, Tullamore

Black Forest, Edenderry

The Foxy Bean, Tullamore 

Warehouse Coffee, Tullamore Food Fayre

Eden Deli, Edenderry

The Tullamore Court Hotel

The Central Hotel, Tullamore

Emma's Café, Birr

Sambodino's, Tullamore

Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre

You have chosen your Top 10 places to get a cup of coffee in Offaly, and you can now vote again. Thousands of votes have been cast so far and now it's time for the Top 10 showdown.  

Cafés, hotels, shops and filling stations across Offaly fulfill our need for everything from espressos to frappuccinos, but where's the finest cup to be had? 

This poll will run until Friday afternoon at 4pm when the winner will be announced. 

The winning establishment will then receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that they indeed serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.

Get voting!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.