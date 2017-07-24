VOTE: Choose Offaly's Best Coffee from your Top 10!

You have chosen your Top 10 places to get a cup of coffee in Offaly, and you can now vote again. Thousands of votes have been cast so far and now it's time for the Top 10 showdown.

Cafés, hotels, shops and filling stations across Offaly fulfill our need for everything from espressos to frappuccinos, but where's the finest cup to be had?

This poll will run until Friday afternoon at 4pm when the winner will be announced.

The winning establishment will then receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that they indeed serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.

Get voting!

