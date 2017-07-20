VOTE: Which of these serves the best coffee in Offaly?

We are asking you to vote in our search for Offaly's Best Cup of Coffee.

Whether it's a morning pick-me-up or a mid-afternoon ritual, we all love a good cup of coffee.

Cafés, hotels, shops and filling stations across Offaly fulfill our need for everything from espressos to frappuccinos, but where's the finest cup to be had? The nominations are in...scroll back up to vote.

This poll will run until Monday afternoon when we'll narrow the contenders down to a Top 10 and launch a fresh showdown vote.

The winner will be announced next Friday.

The winning establishment will then receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that they indeed serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.

Get voting!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.