VOTE: Which of these serves the best coffee in Offaly?

POLL: Where can you get the best cup of coffee in Offaly?

The Foxy Bean, Tullamore

Dunphy's Centra, Rhode

Brady's Spar, Edenderry

The Coffee Club, Tullamore

Sirocco's, Tullamore

Honey Bean, Tullamore

Café Q, Tullamore

Eden Deli, Edenderry

Giltrap's Pub, Kinnitty

Flynn's Bar & Restaurant, Banagher

Emma's Café, Birr

Mary T's, Tullamore

Jenny's Kitchen, Tullamore

Sambodino's, Tullamore

Hennessy's, Ferbane

Maxol, Tullamore

Costa Coffee, Tullamore

Black Forest, Edenderry

Quigley's, Tullamore

The Tullamore Court Hotel

The Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore

Dooly's Hotel, Birr

The Bake House, Tullamore

Mangan's Centra, Edenderry

Chocolate Brown, Tullamore

The Red Apples Café, Birr

Black Boot Restaurant, Ferbane

More@Grennan's, Tullamore

The Bagel Bar, Edenderry

The Lough Boora Inn

The Brewery Tap, Tullamore

Flynn's Bakery, Tullamore

Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre

Tesco, Tullamore

The Central Hotel, Tullamore

Brambles, Birr

The County Arms Hotel, Birr

Kinnitty Castle

We are asking you to vote in our search for Offaly's Best Cup of Coffee.

Whether it's a morning pick-me-up or a mid-afternoon ritual, we all love a good cup of coffee. 

Cafés, hotels, shops and filling stations across Offaly fulfill our need for everything from espressos to frappuccinos, but where's the finest cup to be had? The nominations are in...scroll back up to vote.

This poll will run until Monday afternoon when we'll narrow the contenders down to a Top 10 and launch a fresh showdown vote.

The winner will be announced next Friday. 

The winning establishment will then receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that they indeed serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.

Get voting!

