VOTE: Which of these serves the best coffee in Offaly?
The Foxy Bean, Tullamore
Dunphy's Centra, Rhode
Brady's Spar, Edenderry
The Coffee Club, Tullamore
Sirocco's, Tullamore
Honey Bean, Tullamore
Café Q, Tullamore
Eden Deli, Edenderry
Giltrap's Pub, Kinnitty
Flynn's Bar & Restaurant, Banagher
Emma's Café, Birr
Mary T's, Tullamore
Jenny's Kitchen, Tullamore
Sambodino's, Tullamore
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Maxol, Tullamore
Costa Coffee, Tullamore
Black Forest, Edenderry
Quigley's, Tullamore
The Tullamore Court Hotel
The Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore
Dooly's Hotel, Birr
The Bake House, Tullamore
Mangan's Centra, Edenderry
Chocolate Brown, Tullamore
The Red Apples Café, Birr
Black Boot Restaurant, Ferbane
More@Grennan's, Tullamore
The Bagel Bar, Edenderry
The Lough Boora Inn
The Brewery Tap, Tullamore
Flynn's Bakery, Tullamore
Tullamore Dew Visitor Centre
Tesco, Tullamore
The Central Hotel, Tullamore
Brambles, Birr
The County Arms Hotel, Birr
Kinnitty Castle
We are asking you to vote in our search for Offaly's Best Cup of Coffee.
Whether it's a morning pick-me-up or a mid-afternoon ritual, we all love a good cup of coffee.
Cafés, hotels, shops and filling stations across Offaly fulfill our need for everything from espressos to frappuccinos, but where's the finest cup to be had? The nominations are in...scroll back up to vote.
This poll will run until Monday afternoon when we'll narrow the contenders down to a Top 10 and launch a fresh showdown vote.
The winner will be announced next Friday.
The winning establishment will then receive a framed Offaly Express certificate stating that they indeed serve the finest cup of coffee in the Faithful county.
Get voting!
