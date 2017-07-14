VOTE: Choose Offaly's Best Sporting Groundsman from your Top 10?

After three days of voting, you have chosen your Top 10 for our final showdown poll to find Offaly's Best Sporting Groundsman.

Following last week's Sports Star vote, we wanted to recognise the people behind the scenes at sporting clubs across the county. You have selected finalists from GAA, soccer and golf clubs and now the voting is over to you.

People can now vote again.

Grounds staff are so often forgotten about when the contest begins and the spotlight falls on the stars of the game. Sprinters, fly-halfs, corner-forwards and star strikers all make these sporting venues their stage.

Well now it's time to reward those who make sure those venues are in tip-top shape every time they are called upon. It's their dedication and hard work that allows us enjoy the sports we love.

This competition was opened to grounds staff across the sporting spectrum and this vote will run until early next week.

The winner will receive a framed certificate from the Offaly Express stating that they are indeed 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

The winner will be announced on Tuesday, July 18.

GET VOTING!

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.