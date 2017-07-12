VOTE: Which of these is the best sporting groundskeeper in Offaly?

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Who is Offaly's best sporting groundskeeper?

Pat Cullen - Edenderry GAA

Ciaran Allen - Esker Hills Golf Club

Eddie Mooney/George Morrissey - Derry Rovers

Tullamore Harriers

Oliver Murphy - Rhode GAA

Billy Fryday - Tullamore Rugby Club

Mick Daly - Cappincur GAA

Mark Cuskelly - Crinkle Clay Pigeon Shooting Course

Mattie Brazil - Ballycommon

Birr Golf Club

Tullamore Golf Club

Edenderry Golf Club

Edenderry Town FC

Castle Barna Golf Club

St. Brendan's Park, Birr

Gracefield GAA

Tullamore Town FC

Jim Kelly - Bord na Móna, O'Connor Park, Tullamore

Drumcullen GAA

Clara Town FC

Gallen United

Killeigh Schoolboys/Schoolgirls Soccer Club - The Pond

Ballinamere GAA

Shamrocks GAA - Mucklagh pitch

Jim Seery - Ballycumber GAA

Ballyfore GAA

Birr Rugby Club

Cappincur GAA

Clodiagh Gaels - Killurin pitch

St. Rynagh's GAA - Banagher

St. Rynagh's GAA - Cloghan

Shinrone GAA

Shinrone United

Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA

Last week we crowned our Sports Star of the Month for June, rewarding sporting excellence and achievement. Now, we want to recognise those people behind the scenes. This week we are running this poll to crown 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

No matter what the sport, whether they paint lines, cut grass or fix fences, we want you to vote for the finest groundsman or woman in the county. 

Grounds staff are so often forgotten about when the contest begins and the spotlight falls on the stars of the game. Sprinters, fly-halfs, corner-forwards and star strikers all make these sporting venues their stage.

Well now it's time to reward those who make sure those venues are in tip-top shape every time they are called upon. It's their dedication and hard work that allows us enjoy the sports we love. 

This competition is open to grounds staff across the sporting spectrum and this vote will run until early next week.

The winner will receive a framed certificate from the Offaly Express stating that they are indeed 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

If you missed our call out for nominations, act fast and send us your details to add another groundskeeper to the list.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.