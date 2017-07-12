VOTE: Which of these is the best sporting groundskeeper in Offaly?

Last week we crowned our Sports Star of the Month for June, rewarding sporting excellence and achievement. Now, we want to recognise those people behind the scenes. This week we are running this poll to crown 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

No matter what the sport, whether they paint lines, cut grass or fix fences, we want you to vote for the finest groundsman or woman in the county.

Grounds staff are so often forgotten about when the contest begins and the spotlight falls on the stars of the game. Sprinters, fly-halfs, corner-forwards and star strikers all make these sporting venues their stage.

Well now it's time to reward those who make sure those venues are in tip-top shape every time they are called upon. It's their dedication and hard work that allows us enjoy the sports we love.

This competition is open to grounds staff across the sporting spectrum and this vote will run until early next week.

The winner will receive a framed certificate from the Offaly Express stating that they are indeed 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'

If you missed our call out for nominations, act fast and send us your details to add another groundskeeper to the list.

