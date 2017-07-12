VOTE: Which of these is the best sporting groundskeeper in Offaly?
Pat Cullen - Edenderry GAA
Ciaran Allen - Esker Hills Golf Club
Eddie Mooney/George Morrissey - Derry Rovers
Tullamore Harriers
Oliver Murphy - Rhode GAA
Billy Fryday - Tullamore Rugby Club
Mick Daly - Cappincur GAA
Mark Cuskelly - Crinkle Clay Pigeon Shooting Course
Mattie Brazil - Ballycommon
Birr Golf Club
Tullamore Golf Club
Edenderry Golf Club
Edenderry Town FC
Castle Barna Golf Club
St. Brendan's Park, Birr
Gracefield GAA
Tullamore Town FC
Jim Kelly - Bord na Móna, O'Connor Park, Tullamore
Drumcullen GAA
Clara Town FC
Gallen United
Killeigh Schoolboys/Schoolgirls Soccer Club - The Pond
Ballinamere GAA
Shamrocks GAA - Mucklagh pitch
Jim Seery - Ballycumber GAA
Ballyfore GAA
Birr Rugby Club
Cappincur GAA
Clodiagh Gaels - Killurin pitch
St. Rynagh's GAA - Banagher
St. Rynagh's GAA - Cloghan
Shinrone GAA
Shinrone United
Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA
Last week we crowned our Sports Star of the Month for June, rewarding sporting excellence and achievement. Now, we want to recognise those people behind the scenes. This week we are running this poll to crown 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'
No matter what the sport, whether they paint lines, cut grass or fix fences, we want you to vote for the finest groundsman or woman in the county.
Grounds staff are so often forgotten about when the contest begins and the spotlight falls on the stars of the game. Sprinters, fly-halfs, corner-forwards and star strikers all make these sporting venues their stage.
Well now it's time to reward those who make sure those venues are in tip-top shape every time they are called upon. It's their dedication and hard work that allows us enjoy the sports we love.
This competition is open to grounds staff across the sporting spectrum and this vote will run until early next week.
The winner will receive a framed certificate from the Offaly Express stating that they are indeed 'Offaly's Best Sporting Groundskeeper.'
If you missed our call out for nominations, act fast and send us your details to add another groundskeeper to the list.
