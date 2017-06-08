VOTE: Which of these is the best hairdresser in Offaly?

We've moved away from the world of food and drink and into the world of hair. We are searching for the best hairdresser and barber in Offaly, and this is our hairdressing poll.

Do they serve coffee while you wait, are they consistent, is the chat top notch, are the staff friendly, do they give the finest blue rinse in the business? Whatever measure you use, let us know who you think deserves the crown as the best hairdresser in Offaly. Scroll back up to vote.

Now that you've voted for the best hairdresser, why not vote for the best barber by clicking on the link below...

SEE ALSO: VOTE: Which of these is the best barber in Offaly?

So, who will have a certificate hanging in their window telling the public they are the best hairdresser or barber in the county according to thousands of Offaly Express readers.

We will unveil our Top 10 on Tuesday, June 13, when we will open a fresh showdown poll before announcing the winner next Friday, June 16. We will reveal the winner in both categories - hairdressers and barbers.

Both will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate.

