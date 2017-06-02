VOTE: Choose the pub serving the best pint of Guinness in Offaly from our Top 10?

We are continuing the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co. Offaly?

We have found the best chipper, the best 99 ice cream and GAA nickname, and now we are asking the public to vote for the pub serving the best version of the iconic stout.

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub, we need to crown the winner. Thousands of you have voted so far, and now the cream has risen to the top, leaving us with this TOp 10 for the ultimate showdown.

You can now vote again for the pub you think deserves the title.

A certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in the Faithful county.

