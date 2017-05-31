VOTE: Which of these pubs serves the best pint of Guinness in Offaly?

We are beginning the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co. Offaly?

We have found the best chipper, the best 99 ice cream and GAA nickname, and now we are asking the public to vote for the pub serving the best version of the iconic stout.

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub, we need to crown the winner.

A certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in the Faithful county.

We have compiled a list of nominees based on your suggestions, of which there were many, and now it is over to you.

We will narrow it down to a Top 5 on Friday, where you will have until next week to crown the ultimate pint of Guinness in Offaly.

