VOTE: Which of these pubs serves the best pint of Guinness in Offaly?

Where can you get Offaly's best pint of Guinness?

JJ Hough's, Banagher 

Luker's Bar, Shannonbridge

Brereton's Bar, Ballybritt (Coolderry)

McIntyre's, Shannonbridge

Hopper's Bar, Walsh Island

Rambler's Rest, Killyon

Hennessy's, Ferbane

Byrne's Bar, Edenderry

Gallagher's Manor, Tullamore

Paddy Flynn's, Ballycumber

Dan & Molly's, Ballyboy

Larkin's, Edenderry

O'Toole's Bar, Rhode

The Fivealley Inn, Birr

Slieve Bloom Bar, Kinnitty

The Gav Inn, Ballycumber

The Chestnut, Birr

Nolan's, Birr

The Bus Bar, Tullamore

The Copper Pot Still, Tullamore

Railway Bar, Banagher

Fergie's, Tullamore

The Station House, Edenderry

The Sunrise Inn, Birr

Baggot's, Clara

Eugene Kelly's, Tullamore

The Brewery Tap, Tullamore

Kelly's Bar, Birr

Brian Whelahan's Bar, Birr

Market House Tavern, Birr

Gussie's Bar, Ballycumber

Ollie Hayes' - Moneygall

Seery's Bar, Daingean

Richie's, Clonbullogue

Craughwell's, Birr

The Gaelic Bar, Daingean

Fox & Goose, Clara

Gleeson's Pub, Ferbane

Mona Bar, Mount Lucas

An Caman Inn, Cloneygowan

Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore

Killeen's, Rhode

Joe Lee's, Tullamore

Scanlon's, Edenderry

The Corner House, Edenderry

O'Donoghue's, Edenderry

Séan Óg's, Edenderry

The Thatch, Crinkill

Dempsey's, Cadamstown

The Lough Boora Inn

The Bridge House, Tullamore

Digan's, Tullamore

Maunsell's, Tullamore

Ballycommon House, Ballycommon

Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore

We are beginning the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co. Offaly?

We have found the best chipper, the best 99 ice cream and GAA nickname, and now we are asking the public to vote for the pub serving the best version of the iconic stout.

Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub, we need to crown the winner. 

A certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in the Faithful county.

We have compiled a list of nominees based on your suggestions, of which there were many, and now it is over to you.

We will narrow it down to a Top 5 on Friday, where you will have until next week to crown the ultimate pint of Guinness in Offaly.

