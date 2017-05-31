VOTE: Which of these pubs serves the best pint of Guinness in Offaly?
JJ Hough's, Banagher
Luker's Bar, Shannonbridge
Brereton's Bar, Ballybritt (Coolderry)
McIntyre's, Shannonbridge
Hopper's Bar, Walsh Island
Rambler's Rest, Killyon
Hennessy's, Ferbane
Byrne's Bar, Edenderry
Gallagher's Manor, Tullamore
Paddy Flynn's, Ballycumber
Dan & Molly's, Ballyboy
Larkin's, Edenderry
O'Toole's Bar, Rhode
The Fivealley Inn, Birr
Slieve Bloom Bar, Kinnitty
The Gav Inn, Ballycumber
The Chestnut, Birr
Nolan's, Birr
The Bus Bar, Tullamore
The Copper Pot Still, Tullamore
Railway Bar, Banagher
Fergie's, Tullamore
The Station House, Edenderry
The Sunrise Inn, Birr
Baggot's, Clara
Eugene Kelly's, Tullamore
The Brewery Tap, Tullamore
Kelly's Bar, Birr
Brian Whelahan's Bar, Birr
Market House Tavern, Birr
Gussie's Bar, Ballycumber
Ollie Hayes' - Moneygall
Seery's Bar, Daingean
Richie's, Clonbullogue
Craughwell's, Birr
The Gaelic Bar, Daingean
Fox & Goose, Clara
Gleeson's Pub, Ferbane
Mona Bar, Mount Lucas
An Caman Inn, Cloneygowan
Hugh Lynch's, Tullamore
Killeen's, Rhode
Joe Lee's, Tullamore
Scanlon's, Edenderry
The Corner House, Edenderry
O'Donoghue's, Edenderry
Séan Óg's, Edenderry
The Thatch, Crinkill
Dempsey's, Cadamstown
The Lough Boora Inn
The Bridge House, Tullamore
Digan's, Tullamore
Maunsell's, Tullamore
Ballycommon House, Ballycommon
Old Harbour Bar, Tullamore
We are beginning the search to settle the age old debate - where is the best pint of Guinness served in Co. Offaly?
We have found the best chipper, the best 99 ice cream and GAA nickname, and now we are asking the public to vote for the pub serving the best version of the iconic stout.
Whether it is based on creaminess, coldness or the quality of the chat in the pub, we need to crown the winner.
A certificate will be presented to the winning pub to show the public that it is indeed the people's choice for the best pint of the black stuff in the Faithful county.
We have compiled a list of nominees based on your suggestions, of which there were many, and now it is over to you.
We will narrow it down to a Top 5 on Friday, where you will have until next week to crown the ultimate pint of Guinness in Offaly.
