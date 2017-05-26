VOTE: Choose your winner from the Top 5 in our search for Offaly's best chipper!

Chippers are a mainstay in every town and village in Ireland. Whether a smoked cod and chips, quarter pounder or battered sausage is your thing, every one has their favourite spot.

How else would we end a night out if we didn't have the local chipper?

We have now narrowed the vote down to a Top 5 - chippers from each of the five main towns in Offaly (Birr, Tullamore, Clara, Edenderry and Banagher) have made it through to the decider. People can now vote again as this is a fresh poll.

Once the votes have been counted, the winning chipper will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate to show they are the people's choice.

Winner announced on Monday evening. ahead of National Fish & Chips Day on May 31.

