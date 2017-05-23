VOTE: Which one of these is the best chipper in Offaly?
Angelo's, Banagher
Roma Grill, Tullamore
Carmine's, Tullamore
Golden Fries, Edenderry
Luigi's, Edenderry
Tasty Takeaway, Tullamore
Stewart's, Clara
Tony's Takeaway, Birr
Jimmy's Takeaway, Rhode
Supermacs, Tullamore
Amerigos, Daingean
Bombay Grill, Ferbane
Macari's, Tullamore
Gianny's, Edenderry
Cafe Royale, Kilcormac
Roma Takeaway, Gracefield
Nino's, Tullamore
Chippers are a mainstay in every town and village in Ireland. Whether a smoked cod and chips, quarter pounder or battered sausage is your thing, every one has their favourite spot.
How else would we end a night out if we didn't have the local chipper?
We are beginning the search for the ultimate Offaly chipper so we can crown the best before National Fish and Chips day on May 31, and here is your chance to vote.
Once the votes have been counted, we will re-run a new poll between the top three.
The winning chipper will be presented with an Offaly Express certificate to show they are the people's choice.
If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via e-mail to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.
