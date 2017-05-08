VOTE: Which shop serves up the best 99 ice cream in Offaly?

Where are the best 99 ice cream cones to be found in Laois?

The Fingerboard, Tullamore 

Spar, Cloghan

Horan's, Birr

Sweeney's, Edenderry

Gussie's Supermarket, Ballycumber

Loughnane's, Birr

Scally's Centra, Shinrone

Doolan's, Kilcormac

Brady's Spar, Edenderry

Baggot's Centra, Clara

Killeen's, Clonbullogue

Mangan's, Edenderry

Rosie Rohan's, Cappincur

Brendan Mann's, Cappincur

Tom Darcy's, Mount Lucas

You all probably sampled one or two 99s over the weekend as the temperature soared, but where's the best one? 

We've compiled this list of 15 shops based on reader suggestions, and now we want you to decide the best 99 in the county.

Will it be Gussie's, the Fingerboard, or possibly Horan's in Birr. Whether you base your selection on creaminess, the cone, the toppings, generosity, or even just parish pride, it's time to decide. 

The power is in your hands. Scroll back up and cast your vote now. 