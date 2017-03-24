VOTE: Which was the best nightclub in Tullamore back in the day?

If you are looking for a night out in Tullamore this weekend, you have the sum total of two options. Stay in the pub of your choice until closing time or head to The Palace Nightclub in The Bridge House.

It was very different back in the day. (back in the day being a loose term covering anywhere from the 1980s to some unspecified time after the turn of the millenium)

On any given Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday night (and in the case of Spiders, Tuesday and Wednesday as well), there were numerous options for those looking to leave the pub and keep dancing and drinking until the early hours.

With The Palace Nightclub about to hold a Harriers reunion, (check out the details here when you've cast your vote) we have listed the nightclubs (loose definition) that we can remember that used to battle for the thousands of potential customers thronging the streets of the town over any given weekend.

