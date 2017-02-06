Clara Community And Family Resource Centre Notes (February 6)

Computer Classes

We are currently taking names for computer classes at beginner level. We hope to commence classes soon on Friday mornings from 10am to 12 noon. Please call in or phone the Centre to register.

Carers Support Group

The Carers Support Group are running a 5 week programme of Pilates Classes beginning this Monday 6th February from 8pm – 9pm at the Resource Centre. Non-members are welcome to attend for a small fee. The next group meeting is Wednesday 8th February at 8pm. New ideas and new members are always welcome.

Clara Women’s Group

Meet every Thursday at 7.30pm. Upcoming activities include fascinators/millinery making. If you are going to a wedding why not come along and make a unique hat for the event. Non-members welcome to attend for a small fee.

Fairy door

Clay modelling

New members are always welcome.

Clara Leading Active Retired

Meet every Wednesday at 2.30pm. The Group are very active and love to play Bowling, Bingo and have day trips away. To join, just call into the centre on Wednesday. New members are always welcome.

Inspire Group

Meet every Tuesday morning from 10am-12pm in the centre. Why not start the New Year by coming along and trying a new activity and meet new people.

Lots to Do Group

Meet every Wednesday from 10am to 12 noon. This week there will be a new soft play area to accommodate babies. Why not bring your baby along to have fun with a wide range of educational toys, while you can share tips and enjoy the social aspect of the group

Youth Club

For children from 10 years and the group meet every Tuesday from 7-8pm. The group activities for the coming months are posted on our facebook page and include Circuit Training, Hip Hop Dancing, Arts and Crafts, Quiz night and Valentine night Disco.

Youth Zone

Continues every Friday for teenagers in Secondary School. There is a range of physical activities planned for the upcoming weeks.

Carol Nolan TD Advice Clinic

Now holding clinics at the Clara Family Resource Centre. Her next clinic is on Monday 27th February between 1pm and 2pm. Her constituency office on Harbour Street, Tullamore is open five days per week from 10am to 12 noon and 2pm to 4pm. Contact number 083 8579414 or nu1carolnolan@gmail.com to make an appointment.

Counselling Services

Perhaps you’re having difficulties in your life, would it help to talk to somebody? Clara Family Resource Centre offer affordable and confidential bereavement and relationship counselling. This service is located in the centre, to arrange an appointment contact the centre.

Offaly work and learning centre

Provide weekly employment support services every Thursday at the Family Resource Centre by appointment only. To make an appointment contact Vanessa on 087 7413249.

Japanese karate Classes

Tuesdays from 5.45-6.45pm for children in the centre. Also classes for adults on Wednesdays at 7.30pm. These classes help you to become more competent in the areas of self-defense, self-awareness, self-control and self-discipline. Thomas returns to the centre on Tuesday 6th September. Contact sensei Thomas on 086 8948562 for information.

Men’s Shed Group

The group meets every Monday at 2pm in the shed at the resource centre. New members always welcome.

Slimming World

Slimming World Clara is open every Monday night in the Scouts Hall at 7.30pm.The members of Slimming world enjoy healthy eating that fits their lifestyle. Please come along and enjoy a cuppa tea with us while we have the craic every Monday night. Call Sharleen 086 3911128

Computer, internet, printer and photocopier use

We have a Computer, Internet Access and printer available for use in the centre for those who need it for a very small fee. We also provide photocopier and scanning service.

Public Notice Board

If you have any information you would like shared within the community e.g. job vacancies , services offered, items for sale, babysitting, advertising community events or any other items needed to advertise please drop them into Centre and we would be happy to display them on our notice board in reception.

Clara Community And Family Resource Centre; Parochial Hall, Clara, Co Offaly

Tel. 057-9331928

Email: clarafrc@eircom.net

Office Hours Monday—Friday 9am—4pm