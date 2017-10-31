Gallen CS hold successful Maths Week

This year’s focus for Maths Weeks at Gallen CS was ‘Problem-Solving’ while focusing on student engagement.

To include the whole school in problem-solving, they had a two-layered competition. One was the whole school and the other was a focus on the maths classes.

The whole school competition was divided in to Junior, Senior and first year competition. These were displayed in the school outside of the maths room where an entry box was looked after each day by Kealen Murry, Calvin Keena and Adam

Fletcher, all in TY.

The winners of €10 call credit are:

1st - Eoin Tighe

Junior - Eoin Sheridan

Senior - Adam Fletcher

Within classes the winners of each competition are listed below. The prizes that they received were Rubik’s cubes which promote problem solving and keep the mind challenged and active.

The student engagement in the activities was excellent and school would like to congratulate all involved, including Mrs. Scully who won the staff prize.

First year: Fiachra Anderson, Emma Corcoran, Abigail Conan, Levi Ward, Oisin Carroll, Jamie Probin, Rebecca Coughlan and Fergal Bracken

Second year: Conor Delaney, Adam Egan, Claudia Hannon, Cian Duffy, Emma Farrell, Eoin Sheridan, Cormac McKenna, Orla Hynes, Mollie Flynn, Katie Doyle and Ava Grace Egan

Third year: Paul Coughlan, Siobhain McKenna, Shane Guinan

TY: Ross McLoughlin, Josh Dunican, Kealan Murray, Oisin McGuire.

Fifth year: Mark Gerarthy, Ciara Kenny, Chloe McLoughlin

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.