Offaly man takes on Croghan Hill Challenge in memory of late mother

Tullamore man Padraig Dowling is taking on the grueling Croghan Hill Challenge in memory of his late mother.

Padraig says his decision to take on the challenge for Dóchas Offaly Cancer Support Group started with his friends.

A discussion around their possible participation soon turned to intense planning, although Padraig joked, "most of the planning was left to me."

"Most of us have a family member that has been affected by cancer," Padraig said.

"Personally, my mother Margaret 'Daisy' Dowling who passed away recently had a big affiliation with Dochas, Daffodil Day and the Irish Cancer Society, organising events and raising money for many years, so Dóchas was naturally my first choice to raise funds for and everybody agreed," he added.

Padraig will take on the 5km obstacle challenge on Saturday next, October 28 at 11am, but before then he will be at the Bridge Shopping Centre in Tullamore this Saturday, October 21, as well as Thursday, October 26, selling raffle tickets and accepting registrations from people to take part in the challenge.

The raffle along with a Free BBQ & music will be held in the Old Harbour Bar in Tullamore on Saturday night, October 28, from 9pm.

Registration costs €20.

To take part or support Padraig in this challenge, people can contact him at 0879062412, email croghanhillfordochas@gmail.com, click here to find the group's Facebook Page, or search 'Croghan Hill for Dóchas' on Facebook.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.