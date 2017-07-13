Tullamore field sells for over €3 million

A prime site that could accommodate up to 300 housing units near the centre of Tullamore has sold for €3.25 million.

The 25 acre site borders on the Clara Road, Arden View, Knockowen Road and Arden Heights. It had originally been on the market for €1.2 million but achieved far in excess of that figure when it was sold by Property Partners Richard Cleary.

Known as Kearney's Field, the site is zoned residential and is one of the few remaining large land banks in Tullamore that has yet to be developed.

Speaking to Midlands 103, Richard Cleary explained that offers started below €1 million before reaching the eventual sale figure of €3.25 million. Click here to listen to more