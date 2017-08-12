Weather forecast for the Tullamore Show

Damian Moran

Reporter:

Damian Moran

Email:

damian@offalyexpress.ie

Expect a cloudy day

The weather forecast for the Tullamore Show tomorrow should not put any one off going to the hugely popular event.

It will be mostly cloudy however there will be periods of sunshine with temperatures expected to reach 20 degrees. There may be the odd shower but in general the weather should be favourable.

