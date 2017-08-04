Offaly Express launches new Tullamore Show section on website and FREE digital magazine

To coincide with the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show on August 13, the Offaly Express has launched a new Tullamore Show section on its website and has also published a FREE 20 page digital magazine.

The Tullamore Show is Ireland's biggest and best one-day show and is held at the Butterfield Estate,on the outskirts of Tullamore. Over 62,000 people are expected at this year's Show and we have all the information you need all in the one place.

CLICK HERE to go to our dedicated website section that will be updated throughout the week in the lead up to the Tullamore Show.

to go to our dedicated website section that will be updated throughout the week in the lead up to the Tullamore Show.

CLICK HERE to view our 20 page FREE digital magazine that is a comprehensive guide to this year's Tullamore Show. The digital magazine is fully downloadable and includes a map of the site among other articles covering many more aspects of the Show.

to view our 20 page FREE digital magazine that is a comprehensive guide to this year's Tullamore Show. The digital magazine is fully downloadable and includes a map of the site among other articles covering many more aspects of the Show.

The Offaly Express is currently reaching more than 250,000 users per month and these users combine for more than 600,000 page views monthly.

The loyal following is constantly growing making the Offaly Express by far and away the number one source of online news for the county.

We will soon be rolling out another first for local newspapers in the coming weeks when we will be giving you the opportunity to submit your stories and pictures directly through our top rated website.

In the meantime if you have a story or an event that you want to share with our 250,000 users, drop us an e-mail to damian@offalyexpress.ie or justin.kelly@offalyexpress.ie.

If you would like to advertise on our market leading website and get your message directly to more people across Offaly than anyone else, e-mail emer.egan@offalyexpress.ie or alison.casey@offalyexpress.ie to find out about our tailored advertising packages.

The front cover of our dedicated Digital Magazine