Fashion will be to the fore again at the Tullamore Show

Fashion will be very much to the fore at the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show.

The Best Dressed Lady is sponsored by Rose Finlay Total Health Pharmacy. The winner will take home a €1,000 cash prize and other prizes.

A new competition for 2017 is the Best Hat Competition sponsored by Brid O'Driscoll Millinery & Jewellery Designer. The winner will take home a bespoke hat from Brid's collection.

The Best Dressed Man is sponsored by Galvin Tullamore & Esker Hills, Tullamore and the winner will win a suit from Galvin Tullamore (1st), or a round of Gold & dinner at Esker Hills (2nd).

The Glamorous Granny is always a wonderful event and this year sponsored by Tony Cahill Jewellers, Love Island Silver and the winner will be awarded a Win Crystal with the runner up receiving a Sterling Silver Necklace.

The Young Mr Offaly and Young Miss Offaly are sponsored Jumpin' Jacks with the Bonny Baby winner receiving a Portrait Session with Joe O'Sullivan Photography.

The Traditional Farmer prize is €200 cash and is sponsored by J&M Douglas Jewellers.