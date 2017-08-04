Simon Casey and Declan Nerney headline live music at the Tullamore Show
Live music will be a feature of the Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show this year with music going throughout the day.
It will get underway with a a Country Jamboree and live music will continue on stage throughout the day with Simon Casey and Declan Nerney the headline acts.
10:45am
Live Music: Country Jamboree with JOE WYNNE
11:30am
Official Opening
12:30pm
Live Music: Country Jamboree with OLIVIA DOUGLAS
1:00pm
Live Music: Country Jamboree with COLIN KENNY
1:30pm
Live Music: Country Jamboree with RAHAN COMHALTAS
2:00pm
Live Music: STEPHEN ROSNEY & THE BACK AXLES
2:30pm
Offaly’s own: SIMON CASEY
3:15pm
Live Music: DECLAN NERNEY & his BAND
