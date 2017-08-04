Simon Casey and Declan Nerney headline live music at the Tullamore Show

Live music will be a feature of the Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show this year with music going throughout the day.

It will get underway with a a Country Jamboree and live music will continue on stage throughout the day with Simon Casey and Declan Nerney the headline acts.

10:45am

Live Music: Country Jamboree with JOE WYNNE

11:30am

Official Opening

12:30pm

Live Music: Country Jamboree with OLIVIA DOUGLAS

1:00pm

Live Music: Country Jamboree with COLIN KENNY

1:30pm

Live Music: Country Jamboree with RAHAN COMHALTAS

2:00pm

Live Music: STEPHEN ROSNEY & THE BACK AXLES

2:30pm

Offaly’s own: SIMON CASEY

3:15pm

Live Music: DECLAN NERNEY & his BAND