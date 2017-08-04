Competition set to be intense at AIB National Livestock Show in Tullamore

Competition is set to be intense at the AIB National Livestock Show on Sunday, August 13 as a winner at this event can greatly increase the value of an animal.

The show consists of four sections, cattle, sheep, pigs and alpacas. Cattle is split into dairy, pedigree and commercial.

In the cattle classes, there will be specially commissioned medallions for the winners of National Livestock Show classes and individual cash prizes for each class.

In Dairy cattle alone there are 46 classes with the breeds involved being Holstein Friesian, Ayrshire, Shorthorn and Jersey.

Some of the key classes are; Class 52: Super €2,500 National Holstein In-milk Heifer; Class 53: Pedigree Holstein Friesian Cow In-milk, Calved twice; Class 54: €2,500 AIB National Livestock Show Senior Cow In-milk; Junior and Senior Champion in Holstein Friesian section

In the Pedigree Cattle, competition will be particularly intense with some prestigious titles on offer. There are 13 breeds included with National Champions to be selected.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show adds new livestock classes

Limousin and Herefod have almost €8,000 in prize money for their classes while the prize fund for Simmental is €7,320.

The biggest prize fund is for Charolais with €13,200 in prize money across the 28 classes.

Angus has 19 classes with almost €8,000 in cash prizes while the 12 classes in Salers will compete for their share of €3,500.

In Commercial Cattle, The Senior Section features the Moy Valley Meats €2,000 Commerical Factory Bullock and the Dawn Meats €2,000 Factory Heifer Championship. In total there are 29 classes with 13 calf classes and 16 senior classes.

Sheep covers 13 pedigree breeds Texel; Vendeen; Suffolk; Charollais; Rouge de l’Ouest; Galway; Beltex; Jacob; Belclare; Welsh Lleyn; Zwartbles; Border Leicester & Blue Faced Leicester with over 90 classes in total.

The alpaca section will feature 35 classes including Male, Female and Overall Champions. This is a composite show - where the shorn fleece is judged according to the BAS ALpaca Fleece Judging Manual and the shorn Alpaca is judged in the ring for conformation only.

During the day, talks will be given together with a Demo on shearing an Alpaca

The pig section is sure to garner great attention as there will be pig agility displays taking place throughout the day while on the competitive side, the final of the Irish Pig Society All Ireland Championship will take place.