Children will be well catered for at the Tullamore Show

The children’s entertainment has an action packed programme at this year's Tullamore Show AIB National Livestock Show.

Activities get underway at 10.30am in the Kids Fun Area. Slides, bouncing castles and much more will keep every kid, both young and old, occupied for hours. Live bands and Stage Entertainment will begin at 12 noon with dancing, song and craic until the afternoon.

Ever want to pet a goat or deer? The pets’ corner is a must visit for everyone and some rare breeds are also on view in this area.

Nowadays, with such a high percentage of our children reared in urban settings, it is very important for them to be able to come close to animals and birds, be they rare or common.