A quick guide to this year’s Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show

The Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show takes place on Sunday, August 13 and is expected to attract 62,000 visitors this year.

Here are some helpful tips and advice for you ahead of the eagerly anticipated event.

* Site opens at 8:30am to general public

* Early Bird Rate tickets are available online at www.tullamoreshow.com . €1 booking fee applied to tickets bought online

* On the day Adult Ticket are €20; Senior/Student: €15 (ID required); Accompanied children U-12 are free

* Free Shuttle Bus from Tullamore Town Centre to Show Grounds - Click here for more details

* 20,000 free car parking spaces on site with designated parking for wheelchair users - Click here for more details

* The Gardai have a full traffic plan in place - Click here for details

* For details on accommodation in the area click here

* Full Food and Bar Facilities on site. Outdoor and Indoor catering available - Click here for more details

* There are 1,026 competition classes

* The total prize fund for the Tullamore Show & AIB National Livestock Show is €175,000

* There will be more than 700 trade stands

* The terrain is uneven so dress appropriately

* Over 3km of trackway

* First Aid Area and ambulance on site

* Baby Changing Facilities available. Toilets for mothers with buggies. Wheelchair accessible toilets also on site

* Baloons not allowed on site for safety reasons - they might frighten the animals.

* Parents are asked to write their phone number on child's arm

* There is a Children's Entertainment Area on site

* AIB ATM on site

* Bandstand Area with seating and dancefloor. Live music starts at 10am - Click here for more details

* Pets to be kept on leash at all times

* The show has more than 600 voluntary stewards who help out on the day.

* There are 30 members on the Board of Directors and 16 sub committees who put the show together