Shuttle Bus service operating throughout the day to Tullamore Show

A shuttle bus service will operate throughout the day on Sunday, August 13 from the centre of Tullamore to the Tullamore Show.

The bus is free and will service the train station and O'Connor Square in the centre of the town.

SEE ALSO: Simon Casey and Declan Nerney headline live music at the Tullamore Show

The service will continue throughout the day from 9am to 5pm from the showgrounds to the drop off area at the Show.