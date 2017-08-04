Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show adds new livestock classes

If livestock is your passion, the Tullamore Show and AIB National Livestock Show is a must for you on Sunday, August 13.

It is undoubtedly the Premier Livestock show in Ireland and attracts breeders of quality cattle and sheep from all over the country and beyond.

This year new classes have been added for Ayrshire Dairy Cattle, Blue Faced Leicester Sheep, and pigs which are sure to attract considerable interest.

The Tullamore Show strive to reward all those who dedicate themselves to producing pedigree Irish Livestock.

There is also a large amount of classes within the Bloodstock and Equestrian section.

These include horse showing, ridden hunters, working hunter and miniature horses & ponies to name but a few.